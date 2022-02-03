MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police tell FOX10 News a female victim has been shot in the 4700 block of Calhoun Road in Tillman's Corner.
Just before 9:30 a.m., Mobile Police Dept. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said, "Officers have just arrived on the scene. At this time, I can confirm we have one female victim shot, and she has been transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. We will provide more details when information becomes available."
FOX10 News as a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
