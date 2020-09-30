MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three crime scenes -- all connected, including a drive-by shooting and two homicides within hours of each other Tuesday -- so-called "street justice" in what Mobile Police are calling revenge and retalliation.
"I think the most important part here is... We need help," said Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police.
The innocent victim -- 62-year-old Martha McGinsey -- shot and killed inside her home on Roderick Road around 2 p.m. Neighbors heard the shots and found her on the floor.
“Bam! Bam! Bam! She was laid out on the floor by the door.. by the door," neighbors told FOX 10 News.
Investigators now believe McGinsey was gunned down in retaliation to the murder of 25-year-old Keontae McCants -- shot and killed in Prichard just a few hours earlier. McGiney's son, 35-year-old Sidney Burke, was arrested overnight for McCant's murder. FOX 10 News has learned Burke recently got out federal prison on a drug charge.
Chief Battiste says he can't recall a case where someone retaliated and killed someone's mother in cold blood.
"It's heartbreaking. We often have a lot of outrage for things that are happening in our community. But this is one of those times when people need to say her name. They need to say the name of Mrs. Martha McGinsey. They need to say where is the justice for her. Because regardless of what her son may have been involved in or what he may have done... I can't see there being any justice in someone taking her life for his actions," said Chief Battiste.
Battiste went on to say, "I don't see justice in having to bury a son, and bury a mother, and then visit another son in prison. That's not justice.... that's revenge -- but it's certainly not justice."
And whomever police are looking for were out for blood. Following McGinsey's murder -- investigators were called here to Spruce Street following a drive-by shooting. The home was riddled with bullet holes. While no one was injured -- we now know -- according to Metro Jail records -- it's listed as Sidney Burke's address.
As investigators run down every lead, Chief Battiste is again appealing to the public for help.
"We have got to do better -- as I said -- this is one of those times as a community we have got to point these individuals who are committing these types of acts and say there is something wrong with this and we can do better -- and we will do better," said Battiste. "At the end of the day -- we need to take these individuals or that individual off of the street because if they would do something that heinous... If they would do something that callous and uncaring -- there's nobody in our community that can feel safe."
Chief Battiste says he's confident they'll make an arrest in this case -- but again says they need the public's help. Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
