MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police state a former Mobile police officer turned himself in after being charged with a sex crime.
On Friday, April 16, 2021, Jamorris Cage, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual extortion.
FOX10 News has reached out for more information.
This is a developing story.
