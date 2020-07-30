MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The third and fourth theft suspects among six who were sought by the Mobile Police Department have surrendered.
Police say Marcia Gant turned herself in and now faces charges of two counts of theft by deception first degree.
Marlon Marshal also surrendered and faces nine counts of theft by deception first degree.
Earlier this month, Corey Washington and Jared Wilson turned themselves in.
Police are still looking for these other suspects: Cornelius Payne and Raymond Randolph.
Investigators say all six are suspects connected to an auto theft scheme and face theft by deception charges.
According to police, the suspects target small used cars dealerships. They arrive on the car lot with a down payment and purchase a vehicle, usually a luxury vehicle such as a Mercedes or BMW is preferred but a Camaro and Altima are other types of vehicles chosen.
Once they have possession of the vehicle, they sell it on Facebook Marketplace, and this is when it becomes a crime, police say.
Investigators say the suspects are able to make the deals on Facebook Marketplace without having the car title by telling the buyers that the title will arrive in the mail. But it never does.
Authorities believe over 28 vehicles have possibly been purchased and sold locally through this auto theft scheme, which means several dealerships may have been hit.
