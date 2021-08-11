MPD: Gunman Shoots Man Walking in Front of House

Imagine walking down the street in your neighborhood when someone you know starts shooting at you. M-P-D says it happened, and now they're hunting for the gunman.

And here's the guy they're looking for: 37 year old Thaddeus Williams. Investigators say Williams and the victim know each other, but aren't releasing a motive as to why-they say-he shot the man. It happened at the end of June as the victim walked down Pecan street at Good Pay, in North Mobile. Police say whatever the "beef" was between the two men, Williams picked the wrong way to,".. try to diffuse the situation." The victim was hit at least twice, but is ok.

Thaddeus Williams ids 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. According to police Williams is still in the area, so if you have seen him, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.