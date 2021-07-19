MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A weekend shooting victim in Mobile suffered wounds to both legs while inside a vehicle, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department says it was on Sunday, at approximately 1:50 a.m., while police were at Springhill Medical Center on an unrelated incident when the shooting victim arrived.

Police say detectives determined an unknown assailant traveling in a vehicle in the area of westbound I-65 at Texas Street fired multiple rounds, striking the victim and his vehicle.

The victim was treated with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.