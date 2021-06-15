MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --Homicide detectives were called out to the scene of an early morning house fire.
We're told that Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a call about a house fire in the 500 block of Cedar avenue shortly after midnight. That's near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
While working that scene, they discovered a body. That's when homicide detectives were called to the scene.
We're told they spent several hours searching the area for clues.
There's no word yet on what they may have uncovered.
We are working to get in contact with fire investigators and police. Once we get an update, we'll let you know both on air and online.
