MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police on Thursday morning confirmed that a homicide victim found the prior afternoon was a University of South Alabama professor and that he had been shot.
At about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 5400 block of Gaillard Drive following the report of a death. Police said that upon arrival, officers found the male victim was found down inside of his residence deceased.
Police said the victim appeared to have been shot, and the gunshot is believed to have been the cause of death.
The victim was a professor at University of South Alabama and was discovered by USA police while doing a welfare check, MPD said. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Wiser.
The university released the following statement on the matter:
On Wednesday, November 20, University of South Alabama Police conducted a welfare check on Dr. Matthew Wiser, an assistant professor of economics and finance at USA’s Mitchell College of Business, after concerns were expressed by co-workers.
Upon arriving at Dr. Wiser’s residence, USA Police entered and found a body. USA Police secured the area and notified the Mobile Police Department, who arrived and began an investigation. Mobile PD has confirmed that the deceased is Dr. Wiser.
Police said their investigation is active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.