MOBILE, Ala. --To wrap up this National Crime Victims' Rights Week, Mobile Police are hosting an awareness walk.

Victims of a crime and their families, along with members of the community and officers, are all joining together to make the trek.

The walk started in the rear parking lot of police headquarters and ends at the Public Safety Memorial Park.

The event is organized to raise awareness about victim's rights, protections, and services.

The theme is "Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities."

The MPD Victim Services Unit was established a year ago within the police department to provide victims with the support they need to recover.

To learn more visit, mobilepd.org/victim.