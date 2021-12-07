MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department teamed up with Life South for a blood drive at MPD Headquarters Tuesday.

A bloodmobile set up in the parking lot for both first responders and civilians to give the gift of life.

Since the start of the pandemic, blood has been in short supply at many places, so donations like this a crucial to saving lives.

There's especially a need for type O-negative.

Everyone who donated also got a $10 dollar e-gift card.