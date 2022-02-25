MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police have identified a 19 year-old murder victim
MPD said Keith Fredricks was found shot to death inside a vehicle. It happened Feb. 15 near Mandarin Drive and Cottage Hill Road.
According to investigators, Fredricks and two other 19-year-olds were shot at the scene. At the time, the injuries to the other two victims were said to be non-life threatening.
Police have still not released a motive in the crime.
