MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, August 3, 2020 at approximately 10:32 p.m., police responded to Avalon Plaza Apartments, 3600 Michael Boulevard, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, 25-year-old Jamir Hannah, who was fatally shot and pronounced deceased on the scene.
Officers also located a female victim who had been shot. Her injuries were non-life threatening. The female victim was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, 20-year-old Tadarian Dale was developed as a suspect in the shooting death of Jamir Hannah. On Friday, August 7, 2020, Dale was located and arrested. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.
