MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene of a crash on Halls Mill Road where a car overturned in a creek Friday, claiming the life of a 69-year-old man.

The Mobile Police Department on Saturday identified the man as Aubrey Williams.

Officers responded to the scene at Halls Mill Road and Holcombe Avenue around 7:46 p.m., and found the vehicle submerged in Eslava Creek and Williams unresponsive in the driver's seat, according to MPD.

Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel removed Williams and tried to resuscitate the him. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation, Williams was traveling eastbound on Halls Mill Road, where, according to a witness, the vehicle left the roadway and went into the creek, MPD said.

There was no other vehicle involved in the accident, MPD said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.