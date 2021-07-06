MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has released the name of the shooting victim killed Saturday night in the 1100 block of Middle Ring Road.
Police say Derrick Carson III, 19, was the man who was shot and killed.
Officers responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday, when they found Carson with multiple gunshot wounds.
Victor Aaron Roland, 24, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in Mobile County Metro Jail, according to jail records.
