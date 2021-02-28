MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested the man they say fired the shots that critically wounded a five-year-old boy on Saturday.
According to investigators, 21-year-old Reginald Pryor opened fire on a vehicle on Farnell Drive just after 5 p.m. Police said at least 14 bullets were shot at the car. Four people, including the young victim's father, were in the vehicle, but only the child was hit.
Police said the child is hospitalized in critical condition.
Reginald Pryor was arrested Sunday morning and charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Detectives have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting
