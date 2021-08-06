MOBILE, Ala. --On July 22, 2021, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to the 300 block of Seabreeze Court in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, police officers discovered Calvin Horne, Jr, 18 deceased at the location.
Mobile Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office later on.
And after an assessment of the information, murder warrants were approved for Jamon Merrida, 21, and Demarcus Longmire, 27.
