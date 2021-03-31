MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has released the name of a teenager killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.
On Tuesday, at approximately 10:22 p.m., police responded to a single motorcycle crash on Club House Road between Keeling Road and Zadek Road.
The MPD says preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Club House Road at a high rate of speed. The rider lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The rider, 17-year-old James Gavin Skinner, was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.
