MOBILE, Ala --Mobile Police have identified the victim after a homicide investigation begun on July 20.

The victim has been identified as Jalon Gallery, 17.

On July 20, 2021, Mobile Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Sumner Drive in reference to one down.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered a black male deceased.

According to MPD, it appears the victim had been shot but the investigation is still ongoing.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.