UPDATE: MPD states that officers found Dillon Crum, 30, deceased inside his residence earlier today.

This is still an ongoing homicide investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department at midday Friday is working on an active homicide investigation at the 1200 block of Amsterdam Street.

Police say they will release updates as information becomes available.

They ask that if anyone has information about the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.