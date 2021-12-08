MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the victim in a fatal crash that happened last week on Military Road.
Jimmie Lee Williams Jr., 67, was killed in the crash.
Police say it was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, when officers responded to the 1900 block of Military Road in reference to a traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival, police officers discovered Williams in a vehicle lodged partially under a container trailer.
An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling south on Perimeter Road at a high rate of speed. The driver traveled through the intersection and struck a parked container trailer.
Williams was pronounced deceased on the scene.
