MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has identified the men killed in a double homicide Monday.
It was at 6 p.m. Monday when officers responded to Betbeze Street at Mobile Street after it was reported the two men were found in the roadway.
Upon their arrival, officers found Joshua Womble, 21, and Doreon Howard, 20, in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the two men were pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation and have received information that indicates this was not a random act.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
