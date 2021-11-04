MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in broad daylight on the same day.

It was about 1 p.m. Wednesday when police officers responded to Dauphin Street and the Interstate 65 northbound ramp after receiving a report of shots being fired. Police said officers discovered an unknown person fired shots into the victim’s vehicle and struck him in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries said to not be life threatening.

Police said a detective determined a second victim’s vehicle was shot into as well. The second victim was not injured.

The shooter fled the scene before police officers arrived, according to investigators.

At about 3:45 p.m. the same day, police officers responded to Mobile Infirmary Hospital in reference to a person having been shot. Officers discovered the victim was near Lexington Avenue when she heard gunshots in the area and then realized she had sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Police said she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Then at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to University Hospital while another shooting victim was being treated there. Officers discovered the victim was walking in the area of Eagle Drive and Raven Drive when he heard gunshots from a vehicle.

A police detective learned unknown subjects traveling in a vehicle began firing at the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Police said these are ongoing investigations.