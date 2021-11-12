MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police continue to investigate an accident involving a car that was struck by a four-wheeler ATV being driven by a child.

About 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a traffic accident involving the four-wheeler and a car at the intersection of Roland Drive and Shan Drive. Upon arrival, police officers discovered the four-wheeler ran the stop sign and struck a car traveling on Shad Drive.

Police said juveniles ages 7 and 13 were operating the four-wheeler. The juveniles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car was not injured, according to authorities.