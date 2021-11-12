MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police continue to investigate an accident involving a car that was struck by a four-wheeler ATV being driven by a child.
About 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a traffic accident involving the four-wheeler and a car at the intersection of Roland Drive and Shan Drive. Upon arrival, police officers discovered the four-wheeler ran the stop sign and struck a car traveling on Shad Drive.
Police said juveniles ages 7 and 13 were operating the four-wheeler. The juveniles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car was not injured, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.