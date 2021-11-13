MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Detectives with MPD are investigating a case involving a toddler who the say accidentally shot himself in the head.
The incident occurred shooting in the 1200 block of Alba Street in Midtown.
According to Mobile police officials, the 2-year-old child sustained a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning after finding a gun.
The child was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
