MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Public Information Officer Christopher Levy said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Alice Drive in Theodore.

Levy said a man was shot in the left hand while he and a friend were shooting at each other. The victim reported the crime upon arrival at Providence Hospital.

At this time, there is no word on the man’s condition and names have not been released pending further investigation of the incident.