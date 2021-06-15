MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was shot in his leg Monday.
Police say that at about 5:40 p.m. Monday officers responded to the 800 block of South University Boulevard after receiving a report of someone being shot.
Upon arrival they discovered an man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Detectives discovered that he and other unknown people were shooting at each other when he was struck in the leg.
If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
