MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department just before 8 a.m. today alerted media that police are investigating what appears to be a double homicide.
The scene is on Betbeze Street at Mobile Street.
Police tell FOX10 News the victims are both male.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
