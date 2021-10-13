MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile are investigating two armed robberies of businesses in Mobile this week.

Investigators say that on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. police were dispatched to a commercial robbery at Always Money, a business at 3317 Pleasant Valley Road. Officers discovered a male entered the business fully masked, armed with a gun, and demanded money. The subject fled on foot westbound after taking an undetermined amount of money.

Then on Wednesday at approximately 2:59 a.m., officers responded to a commercial robbery at the Shell station at 1373 Navco Road. Police discovered a male entered the business with a mask armed with a gun, demanded money and cigarettes. Prior to police officers' arrival, the subject fled on foot towards the rear of the building with the money and merchandise.

The investigations are ongoing.