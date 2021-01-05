MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery of a Brinks truck at a Chevron gas station on Higgins Road this morning, according to police.
Police say the driver of the Brinks truck was held at gunpoint.
Two robbery suspects fled the scene. Police say no shot were fired.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
