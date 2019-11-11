MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police have named the victim of a shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway.
At about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Mobile police officers responded to the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was transported to to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The victim is identified as 33-year-old Marcus Gordon, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
