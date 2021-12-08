MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police officers are on the scene during the 8 o'clock hour this morning after getting a report of a dead body at Congress and Jefferson streets.
Police tell FOX10 News they do not suspect foul play. The death appears to have been due to natural causes, according to an MPD spokeswoman.
