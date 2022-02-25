MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Bernice Hudson Drive in Mobile, and police say the case will be presented to a Mobile County grand jury to determine if charges will be files.

It was about 4:40 p.m. when police officers responded to the 1000 block of Bernice Hudson Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries. Police said the victim's name will be released upon notification of next of kin.

This case will be presented to a grand jury, and no other details will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.