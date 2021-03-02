MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile are investigating a death discovered early today at the scene of a fire.

Just after 1 a.m. police responded to the 2100 block of Gibson Street, where Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were fighting a fully involved shed fire behind a residence. Police said a male victim was discovered deceased at the scene.

Police say the deceased victim has been identified as 59-year-old Robert Radcliff Jr.

Investigators say the incident is under investigation.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says it was at about 1:01 a.m. when crews were dispatched to Gibson Street, after neighbors reported a structure on fire near a residence.

Upon arrival on scene, crews discovered an approximately 350-square-foot detached structure behind the residence. Flames and large amounts of smoke were visible.

MFRD says the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The fire was extinguished without further incident, and there were no occupants discovered inside the structure, MFRD says.

Flames were confined to the structure, with no extension to the main residence or any adjacent structures. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.