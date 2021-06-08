MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officers from the Mobile Police Department early Tuesday morning responded to the Chevron at 5412 U.S. 90 to investigate a reported robbery.

This was at 2:15 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered an unknown male had entered the store while armed with a handgun and demanded money. After taking the money, the robber left the store heading south, police said.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information about this robbery, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.