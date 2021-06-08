MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officers from the Mobile Police Department early Tuesday morning responded to the Chevron at 5412 U.S. 90 to investigate a reported robbery.
This was at 2:15 a.m.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered an unknown male had entered the store while armed with a handgun and demanded money. After taking the money, the robber left the store heading south, police said.
No injuries were reported.
If you have information about this robbery, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.