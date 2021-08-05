MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A boy was found shot early this morning at Burns Middle School in West Mobile. A second shooting victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police say that at about 3:06 a.m. officers responded to the school at 6175 Kirby Road after receiving a report of shots being fired. Upon approval, officers located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police also say they responded to University Hospital in reference to another male juvenile also suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right side of his back. That second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.