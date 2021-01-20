MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting at a local motel early this morning that left a victim wounded.
Police say it was shortly before 3 a.m. when officers responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel, at 400 West I-65 Service Road South.
According to investigators, the victim and the suspect got into a physical altercation inside the hotel room, leading to the victim being shot.
The male suspect was last seen running south on West I-65 Service Road South prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.