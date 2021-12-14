MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to a scene off Dauphin Island Parkway early today.

It was just after 1 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Isle Parkway Apartments at 1622 Levene Road in reference to a male down.

Police discovered he was a victim of a homicide.

The MPD says it will release updates as information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.