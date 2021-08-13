MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We continue to follow breaking news this morning as police in Mobile work to piece together clues in a late-night homicide.

Police were called to the scene in the 300 block of Union Avenue at around 10 p.m. following a report of a car running into a church.

According to investigators, when they arrived, they found the victim. Police on Friday morning confirmed that victim, an adult male, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.