MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a motorist received a gunshot wound late Monday night.
This happened at about 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Michael Boulevard and Downtowner Boulevard, police said.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim in the driver’s seat suffering from possible gunshot wounds. According to police, witnesses stated a vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and someone began firing into it before fleeing the scene.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Elsewhere, Mobile police are also investigating a shooting around the same time at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Knollwood Drive.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two apartments had been struck by stray bullets, police said. A complainant stated that an unknown male subject was exchanging gunfire with another unknown male subject in the breezeway, police said.
A vehicle was also struck by a stray bullet, police said.
