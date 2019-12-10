MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting near Davidson High School.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Michael Boulevard and Downtowner Boulevard.
Police blocked off part of the road, and crime scene tape surrounded two cars.
One had its passenger front door open. The other was a red sedan.
There's no word yet on a victim or their condition.
FOX10 News is reaching out to police for more information.
