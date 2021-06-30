MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department today is searching for clues in multiple late-night shootings -- two of which were fatal.

One of them happening just before 11 p.m. Tuesday along the 500 block of Williams Street near Dauphin Island Parkway. Police say it was 10:39 p.m. when officers were dispatched following the report of two people having been shot at that location.

Upon their arrival, police say officers discovered James Walters, 47, had been shot as well as an adult female. Walters died from his injuries, and the woman is in critical condition, police say.

The MPD says detectives have identified all the people involved and have determined the case should go to the Mobile County Grand Jury to determine if any charges are appropriate.

Police say their investigation will continue.

A short while later, at 11:22 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Florida Street for a report of one shot.

Upon arrival, they discovered James Jones, 73, with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation.

If anyone has information about these incidents, you are asked to call the police department at 251-208-7211.

Meanwhile, we're told another shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at Azalea Pointe Apartments.

The victim in that shooting suffered injuries that were said to not be life threatening.