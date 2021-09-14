MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile were called out early this morning to investigate a report of shots fired.

The investigation started just before 3 a.m. That's when officers responded to an emergency call of shots fired in the area of Spring Hill Avenue and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard.

When a FOX10 News crew arrived, we saw at least one patrol car still on scene. While there we also noticed there was also a car that was wrecked, close to the Mobile Infirmary hospital sign.

There's no word yet on if this is connected to the shots fired call.

We are still trying to confirm details with police.