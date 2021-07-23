MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile are investigating yet another homicide -- this time in the 300 block of Seabreeze Court.

The Mobile Police Department reports that late Thursday, at about 11:17 p.m., officers responded that location in response to shots having been fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male victim.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Calvin Horne Jr.

Investigators ask that if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.