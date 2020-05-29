MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police officers are on the scene of a shooting Friday morning on Midmost Drive.
The incident took place at a barber shop called Signature's Barbering, at 4300 Midmost Drive. An ambulance pulled away from the scene as a FOX10 News crew arrived.
Police say it was reported an an employee at the barbershop was shot by a known male suspect, who fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
