MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting near Adams Street Monday night that left a man wounded.
Police say it was about 7:50 p.m. when officers responded to University Hospital after receiving a report of someone being shot. A police detective discovered an man with a single gunshot wound to his right foot.
According to investigators, the detectives determined a group of unknown males was involved in a physical altercation nears Adams Street when someone produced a firearm and fired a shot that struck the victim.
Police say the victim was treated for injuries that are not life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
