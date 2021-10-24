MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of I-65 near Spring Hill Avenue.
Officials with MPD say that a male victim sustained a gun shot wound to the leg after a passenger in another vehicle fired shots into the victim's car. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.
Mobile police are currently investigating this incident.
