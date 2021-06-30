MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department this morning is searching for clues in two late-night shootings.

The latest one happening just before 11 p.m. along the 500 block of Williams Street near Dauphin Island Parkway.

We're told at least one person was shot. The victim taken to a local hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet on that person's name or their condition this morning.

We're told the other shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at Azalea Pointe Apartments.

The victim in that shooting suffered injuries that were said to not be life threatening.

We are still working to get more details about both investigations.