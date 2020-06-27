MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a pair of shootings which took place at separate locations Saturday morning.
According to Corporal Ryan Blakely, a male was shot several times at the Ashbury Hotel and Suites. The call came in shortly before 6 a.m.
He said the victim, age and identity unknown, was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. Blakely said authorities have not identified a suspect at this time.
He said officers are investigating a second shooting which happened near Hart’s Fried Chicken on Dauphin Island Parkway.
One male victim was shot, but the injury was non-life threatening.
Authorities have not identified a suspect in that case either.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
