MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two victims Sunday night.
Police responded to Mill Street around 10 p.m. on reports of gunshots and found two people had been shot.
No further information was immediately available. FOX10 News will have more details as they become available.
