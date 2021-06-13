MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police are investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.

According to officials with MPD officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 4300 block of Dawes Road. When officers arrived they found a large party at the scene and a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police officials identified the victim as 18 year old Isiah Dickerson. Mr. Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the scene.

Police officials say that in the course of the investigation into this incident another victim was found. The unidentified victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Mobile police are looking for nine people seen near in the area of this shooting. Officials are asking if anyone has any information about this case to please call MPD at 208-7211 or tips can be given at www.mobilepd.org.